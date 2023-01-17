General Manager Sanjeev Kishore reviews progress of Gadag (Talkal) - Wadi new line

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore reviewed the progress of Gadag (Talkal) - Wadi new line on January 14. He inspected the ongoing work in the section from Sanganal to Linganbandi. This section i.e. Sanganal to Linganbandi (23.7 km) is targeted to be commissioned by March 2023.

This new line Project was sanctioned in 2013-14, on 50:50 cost sharing basis with Govt of Karnataka (with land free by State Govt). The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2842 crores.

It may be noted that in 2022, the first stretch ie Talkal to Sanganal (22 km) has been commissioned.

Kishore instructed the Construction Wing of SWR to complete the targeted work in time, and advised that all safety norms be followed at the work site during the construction work.

DRM Hubballi Harsh Khare, Chief Engineer Mahesh Dekate and senior officers were present.

