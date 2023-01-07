General Manager Sanjeev Kishore addresses media on highlights of the year 2022

Further he stated that immense thrust is given to develop high quality railway infrastructure. In the period of Jan-Dec, 2022, 22 km new line and 210 km doubling has been completed. In the present year (2023) Doubling of Londa-Miraj section, and Hubballi-Chikjajur are targeted to be completed by Feb and March, 2023 respectively. This would mean that the entire railway section from Miraj to Bengaluru would be double-line.

Kishore mentioned that work in new line is progress in full swing. In 2023, Sangnal-Kushtagi (34 km) section of Gadag-Wadi project, Karatagi-Sindhanur(18 km)section of Ginigera-Raichur New Line project are targeted to be completed in 2023. Work is in progress Khajjidoni-Lokapur (9 km) section of Bagalkot-Kudachi new line project. Further EPC tender has already being floated the Lokapur-Yadavad section. The first phase (20 km) of Tumakuru-Devangere project has already commenced.

The General Manager stated that for the convenience of passengers, 252 special trains had been run and 244 coaches augmented permanently and 221 coaches augmented temporarily during holidays and festivals, based on passenger demands in 2021. He said that special trains are being run between Benglauru to Hubballi with stoppage to Haveri for the convenience of those attending the 86th Akhil Bharatiya Kannada Sahitya Sammelan. Seven long distance express trains have been given additional stoppages at Haveri for the same.

Lastly, in 2021, the speed potential of tracks was raised to 110 kmph over 808 km and 91 trains were speeded up. The parcel revenue in 2022 stood at 106.4 crores which is 18% higher than in 2021.