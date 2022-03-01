General Manager Sanjeev Kishore addresses industry leaders at CII workshop

General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore delivered a special address to industry leaders at a virtual conclave organized by CII, Karnataka on the theme of ‘Rebooting Sustainable Infrastructure in Karnataka’

Kishore spoke about building a vibrant multimodal railway network for Karnataka.

In this regard, he stated that out of 3579 route kms, electrification of 1454 route kms had been completed already in SWR and another 200 route kms will be electrified by end of March 2022. During the last 5 years, Doubling of 653 route kms has been successfully completed and Doubling of another 660 route kms has been planned in the near future. Speaking about taking rail connectivity deeper and farther he said that 262 route kms have been completed in the last 5 years, and another 307 route kms of new line projects are in the pipeline.

Improvement to goods sheds with improved facilities in warehousing/handling, lighting, circulation and other amenities have been planned for 21 Goods sheds in the zone out of which upgradation of 10 sheds has been completed and the remaining is targeted for completion by the end of 2022.The two In land Container Depots at Whitefield and Mangaluru Port not only provide good connectivity to the prominent ports but also aids faster evacuation of the cargo and easy movement from the port to the siding. A new rail siding with 2 full length lines is under construction at Nanjangudu near Mysuru and targeted for completion during the Financial Year 2022 – 23. Another siding at Dabaspet is coming up in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka providing alternate inland Container Depot for the west part of Bengaluru.

SWR achieved a major milestone by entering into an agreement with JSW during October 2021 for inducting 16 Bogie Versatile Coil Wagons under Liberalized Special Freight Train Operations Scheme (LSFTO). 6 Newly manufactured and innovatively designed BFNV rakes have been inducted into SWR for loading of steel which will ensure damage free transport of cold rolled steel coils. SWR is the first zone across Indian Railways to induct BFNV wagons into freight transportation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 03:16 PM IST