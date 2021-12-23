General Manager of Western Railway conducts annual inspection of Rajkot Division

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway conducted the annual inspection of Rajkot Division on 16th December, 2021. During the inspection of Rajkot-Kanalus section, Kansal inspected railway crossings, major and minor bridges, point & crossing, electronic interlocking, curves, etc. Kansal also inspected passenger amenities at Kanalus, Jamnagar, Hapa, Lakhabaval, Khanderi and Rajkot stations. GM was accompanied by Principal Head of Departments, Divisional Railway Manager of Rajkot Division, Divisional Branch Officers and staff.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Kansal received the Guard of Honour at Kanalus station by RPF. He then conducted an intensive inspection of Circulating Area, Running Room and RRI tower at Kanalus station. He inaugurated several staff amenities including a new Recreation Hut and Natural Water Cooler at the Running Room, Assistant Station Master Room, newly constructed quarters and OFC hut. Kansal also released a book on Safe Operation written by Sr. Divisional Safety Officer of Rajkot Division and also launched Safety poster & Safety Equipment Stand. Kansal interacted with rail users at the station. Going ahead with the inspection, GM inspected the safety aspects of a major bridge on the Pipli - Lakhabaval section. GM Kansal then conducted safety related inspection of Level Crossing on Lakhabaval – Jamnagar section, where a Nukkad Natak on safety measures was also presented. At Jamnagar station, GM inspected the station & the RPF sub-post. Kansal then inaugurated the RPF Ladies Changing Room and an Open Gym. GM also launched Health ATM at Jamnagar station and interacted with media persons.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:11 AM IST