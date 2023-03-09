General Manager Central Railway's Inspection of Nagpur Division

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway inspected Nagpur Division on 6.3.2023.

Window trailing Inspection of Badnera – Nagpur section was done by General Manager in the morning. On reaching Nagpur he inspected Ajni railway station and reviewed the redevelopment project status. Lalwani then Inspected the BOOT Laundry at Ajni. He also participated in Tree Plantation at Ajni Cricket Ground.

At Nagpur DRM's office, presentation on Wardha Station Redevelopment and Amrit Bharat station was made to Lalwani by Chief Project Manager.

The General Manager, also met union representatives. Later, inspected Nagpur Railway station and Lobby.

Saurav Prasad, Divisional Railway Manager, Nagpur Division, Principal Heads of Departments and Branch officers from Nagpur Division were also present during the inspection.