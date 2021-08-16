General Manager, Central Railway reviews the performance of Rolling Stock of Central Railway

Anil Kumar Lahoti General Manager Central Railway reviewed the installation and performance of Rolling Stock along with Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer and other Rolling Stock officers of Central Railway on 6.8.2021. He discussed in detail the issues of Coaching, EMU, wagon maintenance and workshop activities. A K Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer along with other senior officers of Rolling Stock Department also presented the future plans for Rolling Stock maintenance.

General Manager appreciated various innovations done by Coaching, EMU and Workshop team. He also told to ensure that all passenger electric locos to be equipped with HOG feature. He guided about increasing the carrying capacity of coaches being used as Parcel Vans, improvement in automobile carrier coach and stressed about provision of waste water treatment units at coach washing depots to save water. In addition, environment related contribution and achievements of Central Railway were also discussed.

All Covid-19 protocols were followed during the meeting.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:22 AM IST