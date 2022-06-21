General Manager Central Railway releases Zonal Disaster Management Plan-2022

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway released the Zonal Disaster Management Plan of Central Railway for the year-2022 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 20.06.2022. Alok Singh, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Manoj Sharma, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), Ashwani Saxena, Principal Chief Engineer, A.K. Shrivastava, Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunications Engineer, A.K. Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Mani Jit Singh, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, R.L. Rana, Principal Chief Materials Manager, and other Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway were present on the occasion.

A disaster is a situation which is beyond the coping capacity of Railways and would require large scale assistance from other agencies. During such exigencies, sharing of information and resources is of paramount importance to overcome the perils of a disaster. Accordingly, lists of resources available with and contact numbers of key personnel of neighbouring Railways, Civil & Military authorities, NGO's and Key Private Organisations have been updated to meet such instances.

This Plan provides for a structured means of response to any accident or calamity that involves the Railways and ensures that resources of State Administration, National Disaster Response Force and others quickly become available for deployment.

Media management, and technical know-how to handle Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear disaster (CBRN), Bomb Threat Calls, Fire and other Natural calamities such as Cyclones, Floods/Breaches, and Earthquakes, etc., have also been covered in this Plan.

A new training methodology and schedule decided by the Railway Board is also included in the Disaster Management plan. This will be helpful to strengthen and revamp the Training on Disaster Management being imparted to several tiers of railway officials through Railway Training Institutes.

3D mapping in case of Disaster is very essential for rescue team to be better prepared before entering hazardous situations. Keeping this in view, list of availability of Drone Camera in the Divisions is also provided in this Zonal Disaster Management Plan - 2022, which can provide global scenario of the disaster site and enable the rescue team to deploy disaster relief in an easy and effective way. RPF staff of divisions has been trained for operation of Drone Camera.

This booklet has been designed to make all concerned Railway officials aware of their duties and responsibilities and to help them to promptly plan their action in time.