General Manager, Central Railway releases first issue of e-Bulletin of EMU Car Shed

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway released first issue of e-Bulletin of EMU Car Shed in Mumbai Division at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 24.1.2022.

A.K. Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Manoj Sharma, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), Alok Singh, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Vivek Dixit, Chief Electrical Engineer (RS), Central Railway were present on the occasion. Other Principal Heads of the Departments and Divisional Railway Managers were present through weblink.

The bulletin will help as a handbook for the field staff at the EMU car sheds in their day to day maintenance work.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:53 PM IST