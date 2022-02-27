General Manager Central Railway meets Members of Parliament of Mumbai Division

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway held a meeting with Hon’ble Members of Parliament from Mumbai Division at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on 24.2.2022.

Rahul Shewale and Kumar Ketkar Hon'ble Members of Parliament discussed with Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager about various rail related items like passenger amenities, infrastructure upgradation, etc. of Mumbai Division of Central Railway.

B K Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, Central Railway, Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Principal Head of Departments and Senior Officers of Central Railway were present in the meeting.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 03:10 PM IST