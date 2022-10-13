General Manager, Central Railway Launches 'RITHAM' software of Signal and Telecom Department

e-Paper Get App
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway launched the Reliability Initiative Through Augmented Movement (RITHAM) software designed to control the quality and number of inspections of S&T installations. Through this, the inspections being done by the officers of the divisions can be analyzed and the inputs being given for equipment reliability can be properly managed.

The General Manager, while congratulating AK Srivastava, Principal Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer and the team, described it as an important step towards maintenance of gears by the Department of Signals and Telecommunications. He stressed the need for all the divisions and the safety department to use it. Alok Singh, Additional General Manager and Principal Heads of Departments were present on the occasion and the Divisional Railway Managers were present through video conferencing.

