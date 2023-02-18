General Manager Central Railway inspects Wadi -Solapur Section on Solapur Division

The General Manager inspected running room, Miyawaki plantation, Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) cabin, Crew lobby, Accident Relief Train /Accident Relief Medical Equipment at Wadi. He instructed to provide additional beds in Wadi Running Room for running staff. He inspected Cognee bridge between Wadi and Shahabad, Traction Substation at Martur, waiting hall at Kalaburagi Railway Station as also catering stall, PRS Centre and Railway Colony.

The General Manager inspected Track Machine Depot, Receiving Representations from Public Representatives, Meeting with Union Representatives. He interacted with ground level staff and stressed on safe train operation. Speed trial run was done between Kalaburagi and Dudhani stations. Neeraj Kumar Dohare, Divisional Railway Manager, Solapur Division, Principal Heads of Departments and Branch officers from Solapur Division were also present during the inspection.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)