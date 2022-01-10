General Manager, Central Railway inspects Wadi Bunder Coaching Depot

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway, inspected Wadi Bunder Coaching Depot on 05.1.2022. The General Manager inspected the modified online Rake test Rig at pit line, which will help reduce manpower requirement during Air Brake Testing at the Wadi Bunder Coaching Depot.

General Manager also Inspected sick line and Basic Training Center, fire safety devices like fire suppression system, upgraded first AC Coach, which was put in service in Vidharbha Express with Warli painting on exterior, solar powered system pressurized flushing system, LED paintings and hand paintings inside each cubicle. He also inspected safety examinations done and analysis of various failures and corrective action taken were discussed.

Anil Kumar Lahoti also visited WSP (Women Self Power) gang looking after the Wheel Slide Protection System of LHB coaches. The failed components, reason and corrective actions required to avoid recurrence was discussed in detail at sick line.

Upgraded Utkrisht coach with improved lavatories consisting of pressurized flushing, tiled flooring and vinyl wrapped interiors was inspected. Various IT initiatives and innovations undertaken by the Mumbai Division were also discussed in detail.

The General Manager released a booklet on Rolling In and Rolling Out safety inspection of trains followed by tree plantation.

A K Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Vivek Dixit, Chief Electrical Engineer (Rolling stock), Sheel Bhadra, Chief Electrical Engineer (Coaching) from headquarters and Ashutosh Gupta, ADRM (Infra), Sudeep Prasad, Sr. Divisional Mechanical engineer (Coaching) and Senior Officers of Mumbai Division, Central Railway were present during the inspection. All norms mandated for covid-19 were observed during the inspection.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 02:14 PM IST