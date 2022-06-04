General Manager, Central Railway inspects the new Deccan Queen train with LHB coaches

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inspected the New Deccan Queen train with LHB coaches at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on June 1, 2022. The train has completed its glorious 92 years and has entered into 93rd year.

The General Manager inspected the General Second Class & AC Chair Car coaches, Vista Dome coach and the Dining Car and Kitchen.

Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Mani Jit Singh, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, A K Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Senior Officers from Central Railway Headquarters and Mumbai Division and representatives of the Press and Electronic Media were also present during the occasion.

Speaking to the Media, the General Manager said “The Deccan Queen is one of the most prestigious train which has been successfully running for the past 92 years. It is the only one of its kind on Indian Railways to have a Restaurant Car. This train will now run with LHB coaches from 22.06.2022. The design of dining car and exterior has been designed by the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad in co-ordination with Railway Board, Research, Design and Standards Organization (RDSO), Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai and Central Railway officials with inputs from the general public. The introduction of LHB coaches would mean more safer and pleasant travelling experience.``

The ‘’Deccan Queen’’ had its inaugural run on 1st June 1930 which was a major landmark in the history of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, the forerunner of the Central Railway. This was the first deluxe train introduced on the railway to serve 2 important cities of the region i.e. Mumbai and Pune and was aptly named as ‘’Queen of Deccan’’ (‘’Dakkhan ki Rani’’).