General Manager Central Railway inspects Satara-Pune Section on Pune Division

The General Manager inspected Satara, Wathar and Jejuri stations and took a detailed review of passenger amenities etc. He closely inspected station, running room, level crossing gate, panel and relay room, bridge, railroad etc. The General Manager visited the new station building at Satara and inspected the station premises, accident relief medical coach, the loco pilot and train manager (guard) running room and saw the arrangements. He also inspected the quality of food and drinking water facilities available in the running room .He also inspected the traction substation Satara. Speed trial run was also done between Satara-Wathar. At the Wathar station, the General Manager inspected the station premises and railway colony as well as Railway Level crossing gate and tunnel between Adarki and Salpa.

General Manager also inspected Jejuri station, along with passenger amenities, Limited Height Subway between Jejuri and Rajewadi and also commissioned tower wagon shed. Lalwani also inspected the bridge and curve in between Ambale and Shindawane. He also inspected the maintenance works at Coaching Maintenance Depot in Pune.

Indu Dubey, Divisional Railway Manager, Pune Division, Principal Heads of Departments and Branch officers from Pune Division were also present during the inspection.

