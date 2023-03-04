General Manager Central Railway inspects Roha-Panvel-Vasai Road Section on Mumbai Division

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway inspected the Roha-Panvel-Vasai Road Section of Mumbai Division on March 2, 2023.

The General Manager inspected the Circulating area, Passenger Reservation System, Railway Protection Force post, Running room, Safety Exhibition, Electric Interlocking, GPS based Maintenance System, Training Coach and took part in plantation of saplings at Roha station. He also watched a presentation on IBMS-Integrated Block Management System.

He inspected the Tunnel and Curve on the Roha-Nagothane section, Road Under Bridge on the Nagothane-Jite section, Bridge over Patalganga river on the Jite-Apta section, Railway colony, Gang Hut and Level Crossing Gate on the Apta-Panvel section.

The General Manager inspected the Circulating area, Permanent Way Depot, Route Relay Interlocking, Signal & Telecommunications Training room, Accident Relief Medical Van at Panvel station, New Parcel Siding, Proposed Goods Shed and Innovated Sleeper Replacement Poclain Machine at Bhiwandi station. He also inspected the Traction Sub Station at Kharbao station, the bridge on Kard river and Level Crossing gate on the Kaman Road-Vasai Road section.

Speed trial runs was also successfully conducted on the Panvel-Bhiwandi and Bhiwandi-Kharbao sections.

Rajnish Kumar Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Principal Heads of Departments and Branch officers from Mumbai Division were also present during the inspection.