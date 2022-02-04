General Manager Central Railway inspects new running room at Bhusaval

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inspected a state-of-the-art Running Room Building for Crew such as Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots and Train Managers (earlier designated as Guards) with all modern facilities at Bhusaval during annual inspection on January 28, 2022.

Bhusaval Junction is a major crew changing point for crew of Mail / Express and Freight trains of Bhusaval and Nagpur Division of Central Railway, Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway and Bhopal Division of West Central Railway. This newly commissioned Eco-friendly five storeyed Running Room building is in Y shape having 3 wings. Each floor having 30 fully air-conditioned rooms from 1st floor to 5th floor. The Amenities like Kitchen, Dining Hall, Recreation Room, Indoor Jim, Meditation Room etc. are provided on the ground floor. A capacity of 250 beds which is highest on Central Railway with provision of separate rooms and washrooms for lady crew members to ensure undisturbed bed rest during running room stay.

Salient Features of Newly Commissioned Running Room Building at Bhusaval

• Drinking water facilities with provision of water coolers on each floor and two separate water pumps to ensure uninterrupted water supply

• Separate kitchen for vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian meals

• Recreation facilities like indoor board games and outdoor activities of Basketball, Badminton with separate recreation room for Lady crew.

• As digital initiative Computerized Running Room Management System installed for better monitoring of occupancy

• 24 Hours backup power supply with separate 320 KVA DG set.

• Two state-of-the-art lifts.

• 100% LED lighting with VLDC fans

• Hand Dryers at each Bathroom / Dinning Hall

• Entire Running Room covered with Fire Alarm system

• Round the clock security system with CCTV cameras

• Rain water harvesting

Manoj Sharma, Chief Administrative Officer (C), Gopal Chandra, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Mani Jit Singh, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, S.K. Pankaj, Senior Deputy General Manager, Alok Singh, Principal Chief Safety Officer, A.K. Shrivastava, Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunication Engineer, R.L. Rana, Principal Chief Materials Manager, S.S. Kedia, Divisional Railway Manager-Bhusaval and other senior officials were present on the occasion. All Covid19 mandated protocols were observed during inspection.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 03:38 PM IST