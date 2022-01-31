General Manager Central Railway inspects Manmad-Bhusaval section of Bhusaval Division

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway conducted the annual inspection on Manmad-Bhusaval section of Bhusaval Division on 28.1.2022.

The General Manager started the inspection with a High-Speed trial on the Manmad-Nandgaon section followed by inspection of new Foot Over Bridge, new Booking office, Circulating area, Crew lobby, Running room, Goods shed, RPF outpost and Health Unit, at Nandgaon station. He also released safety bulletin, rajbhasha magazine ‘Tapti’, various user manuals, guidelines for usage of staff at Nandgaon.

Anil Kumar Lahoti inspected the Gang Unit and Traction Sub Station at Pimperkhed followed by inspection of curve and Gang Unit on the Naydongri-Hirapur section, inspection of Level Crossing gate on the Chalisgaon-Vagli section, Limited Height Subway on the Vagli-Kajgaon section. He conducted a surprise inspection of Kajgaon station. Later inspected Titur Girder Bridge on the Nagardevla-Galan section, Railway Colony, OHE depot, Health Unit and Panel room at Pachora station.

The General Manager also inspected the new Running room and visited the Rail Heritage Museum at Bhusaval.

At Bhusaval, Lahoti met MPs and MLAs and discussed railway related issues. He also interacted with Public Representatives, Recognised Unions & Trade Bodies and addressed the representatives of the Media.

He also awarded deserving railway employees with the General Manager Awards for their outstanding performance during the year 2020-21.

S S Kedia, Divisional Railway Manager, Bhusaval Division, Principal Heads of Departments and other officers were present during the inspection.

