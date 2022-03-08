General Manager Central Railway inspects Igatpuri – Kalyan section of Mumbai Division

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway conducted the annual inspection on Igatpuri – Kalyan section of Mumbai Division on March 6, 2022.

The General Manager started the inspection from Igatpuri station. At Igatpuri he inspected the Railway Hospital, filter house, a water recycling plant to use it for gardening and other purposes after treatment. Then he visited Rajbhasha Exhibition and inaugurated Hindi Library and also visited Medical, Operating, Safety, Mechanical and Electrical coaching stalls. He also inspected PRS and Booking office, crew lobby, running room, training coach, made from a discarded coach during the annual inspection. The coach is being used for upgrading knowledge of all staff leading to improved maintenance and enhanced reliability; and refreshment room etc. He then visited Bio-toilet evolution model from direct discharge (open defecation) to Bio Vacuum toilet. Bio-toilets have led to cleaner tracks and station premises & increase in life of tracks. He also inaugurated Herbal garden and Solar Powered Rolling in / out hut. He also inspected solar power installation at Igatpuri hospital, Igatpuri station and Kasara station.

The Ghat section between Igatpuri and Kasara known to be Thull Ghat a critical section. The General Manager visited Hill Gang No.2 especially deputed in Ghat sections and saw the demonstrations. Then he inspected Gang No.12 and interacted with Gangmen. Further he inspected Remote Diagnostic and Predictive maintenance system of Signal and Telecommunication.

The General Manager then conducted the inspection of tunnel No. 2C and Curve No. 17 between TGR-2 and TGR-3. He then conducted the inspection of Rotanda Girder Bridge a Major Bridge in between TGR-3 and Kasara.

At Kasara, The General Manager overviewed the Kasara Yard Remodelling plan displayed by Construction organisation and Station development works to be carried out by MRVC. He also visited Engineering EMU, Signal and Telecommunications, Commercial stall and EMU stabling siding at Kasara. Then he inspected LC gate No.69, Tambadmal Traction substation & TRD stall and also RUB at LC No.68 in between Atgaon and Asangaon.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 02:43 PM IST