General Manager, Central Railway inspects Carriage Workshop, Matunga

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway, inspected Carriage Workshop, Matunga on 20.3.2023. Lalwani visited the Heavy Corrosion Repair shop where he inspected the Newly Modified High Speed Automobile Carrier Coaches (NMGHS) with Ball Transfer Unit (for smooth movement of materials) and Boulder Special Coach used for working on ghat sections especially to control falling boulders. Lalwani inspected and appreciated the efforts put in for the newly furbished Boulder Special Crew and Equipment Coach. This coach has a slid-resistant roof platform for the activity of tunnel sounding, wider end and side openings for easy loading and unloading, chequered sheet for anti-slip and higher durability, better lighting and ventilation, provision of box seats and robust tool racks and provision of lavatory-cum-bathrooms with bio-tanks to ensure ease of working in the tough conditions of ghats.

He also interacted with all women welder team “Ahillya” & “Durga”.

At Matunga Workshop, the General Manager visited the Roof Mounted Package Units (Units providing air-conditioning at a controlled uniform temperature in LHB coaches) testing facility and newly constructed Integrated Dispatch, Lifting and Inspection (IDLI) shed where Periodical Over Hauling of LHB coaches are carried out. He also visited the LHB bogie shop, where he inspected the Assembly line of LHB trolleys. The General Manager also inspected the Traction Motor shop, Wheel shop and Roller Bearing Assembly shop.

Lalwani watched a presentation on Workshop activities by Chief Workshop Manager, Matunga and met representatives of recognized Unions. He also inaugurated a Canteen for employees, an Auditorium for Cultural and other events and also watched a cultural presentation of folk dance by artistes of Matunga Workshop.

Sunil Kumar, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Rajesh Arora, Principal Chief Engineer, RL Rana, Principal Chief Materials Manager, Rajnish Kumar Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Vivek Acharya, Chief Workshop Manager, Matunga Workshop, and other Head of Departments and Senior Officers of Central Railway were also present during the inspection.