General Manager, Central Railway inspects Carriage Workshop, Matunga

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway, inspected Carriage Workshop, Matunga on October 21, 2021. He also laid the foundation stone of “Integrated Dispatch Lifting & Inspection shed” for maintenance of LHB coaches. This facility will enable Central Railway to become self-reliant for carrying out Periodic Over Hauling (POH) of LHB coaches.

During the inspection, Anil Kumar Lahoti inaugurated the Bio digester tank maintenance with provision of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) which is first of its kind on Indian Railways. This will help in treatment and reuse of water discharged from bio tanks during POH for toilet blocks and maintenance of green patches, thus helping in saving water.

The General Manager also inspected the latest technology being adopted for coach maintenance by Matunga workshop. These included bogie grit blasting plant, component cleaning plant, etc.

The General Manager inaugurated the Coach PU paint booth where Electrostatic spray painting of Coaches is remotely done in enclosed booth with the help of spray nozzles. The spray paint particles of the enclosed booth are filtered and treated which improves the quality of paint and enhances the look of the Coach. He also inaugurated the IOT enabled LHB bogie assembly dis-assembly plant which ensures traceability of components & on line saving of data, thus helping to improve reliability of maintenance.

During the inspection, Anil Kumar Lahoti visited the Basic Training Centre (BTC) of the Workshop where Virtual Reality (VR) training and Job training is imparted to upgrade the skills of welders. He also interacted with students of the ongoing batch under the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana. The General Manager also interacted with the women staff of the all-women’s gang “Ahillya” & “Durga” engaged in the work of repairing of battery boxes of coaches. Matunga Workshop has nearly 400 women staff engaged in maintenance activities.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:55 PM IST