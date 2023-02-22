General Manager Central Railway inspects Badnera-Bhusaval Section on Bhusaval Division

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway inspected Badnera-Bhusaval Section of Bhusaval on February 20, 2023.

The General Manager inspected the new lifts and station premises at Amravati where he also visited the coach restaurant and inspected the Sewage Treatment Plant. He also inspected the newly constructed Foot Over Bridge, new Accident Relief Train (ART) Shed, Railway Colony, Health Unit, RPF Thana (Post), Crew Lobby at Badnera. A speed trial run on Badnera-Takli-Kuram section was also conducted. He also inspected curve, level crossing gate on Murtajapur-Katepurna section, Safety & Rajbhasha exhibition at Borgaon.

The General Manager inspected the Traction Sub Station (TSS), interacted with Gang at Akola Yard. He also inspected passenger amenities, S&T Real Time Monitoring System, Electronic Interlocking (EI) Learning Centre and station premises at Akola. A speed trial run on Akola-Gaigaon-Paras-KshetraNagjhari section, inspected Mund bridge. Inspection of On-line Monitoring of Rolling stock System (ORMS) on Malkapur-Wadoda Section, TSS on Malkapur-Khamkhed Section, Limited Height Subway (LHS) on Khamkhed-Bodwad Section was also conducted. The General Manager inspected the new Officers’ Transit House, Wheel Lathe Shed in Electric Loco Shed, Badminton Court at Bhusaval.

SS Kedia, Divisional Railway Manager, Bhusaval Division, Principal Heads of Departments and Branch officers from Bhusaval Division were also present during the inspection.

