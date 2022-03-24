General Manager Central Railway inspects Amla-Nagpur section of Nagpur Division

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway conducted the annual inspection on Amla-Nagpur section of Nagpur Division on 22.3.2022.

The General Manager started from Amla station by inspecting the station yard layout. He also inspected the panel room and Route Relay Interlocking. After inspecting the Crew lobby, he released a signal layout booklet, Self-learning app for Loco Pilots, Happiness Index system and interacted with the on duty crew. He inspected the Refreshment room, Waiting room, Station stalls, Booking office, Circulating area and Running room. He inspected RPF barracks and visited the exhibition of arms, ammunition and modern gadgets. At Amla the General Manager also met MLA. The Amla inspection was followed by a speed run test between Amla and Multai.

At Multai, the General Manager inspected Limited Height Subway, Gang unit, Gang hut, Goods shed and Railway colony. He inspected the Garden and carried out plantations of saplings. He also inspected the exhibition of small track machines and 10KW Grid Solar Plant which is another positive step towards green initiative and 150 Litres Solar Water Cooler which will be extremely useful considering the onset of summer season. This was followed by inspection of the Wardha Bridge near Chichonda yard and Window trailing inspection till Pandhurna.

At Pandhurna station, the General Manager inspected the S&T counseling centre and Mobile app. He visited the various stalls exhibited viz. the e-Jhalak, a unified dashboard of all departments of Nagpur division and vaccination monitoring system; Pension Reconciliation Module of Accounts department; Hungry for Cargo, Non-Fare Revenue, Parcel and website for divyangjan of Commercial & Operating departments; Rajbhasha; Personnel, Safety, Medical departments etc. He inspected TRD depot and Traction Substation, LED isolation model, Youtube channel Rail Gyan Park for TRD staff training and QR code based equipment history and users depot module. He also met MLA. This was followed by inspection of Curve no 34, Level crossing gate no 282 and a speed run between Katol and Kalmeshwar.

At Nagpur, Lahoti after inspection of the Restaurant on Wheels, met the representatives of unions, various associations and the Media. He also gave away the General Manager Awards -2020-21 to deserving railway employees.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 02:25 PM IST