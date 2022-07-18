General Manager Central Railway inaugurates Q-Series relay production at Signal & Telecommunication Workshop, Byculla

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inaugurated the production of Q-Series Relay at the Signal & Telecommunication Workshop, Byculla on July 15, 2022. He also inaugurated the Thick Web Switch specially made for inhouse training purposes

The General Manager in his address said that, relays are an important part of the signalling system and non-availability of the same can lead to delay in several projects. Inhouse manufacture of relays will ensure better quality and timely availability of relays and will help in completion of projects in time.

The Signal & Telecommunication Workshop, Byculla is the 3rd workshop on Indian Railways with the facility of inhouse manufacturing of relays. The production of relays inhouse will also cater to needs of relays for signal works on Central Railway.

A K vastav, Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunications Engineer, Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Amarendra Singh, Chief Works Manager, S&T Workshop, Byculla, Piyush Kakkad, Chief Signal Engineer and other Senior Officers of Central Railway were also present during the occasion.