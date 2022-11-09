General Manager Central Railway inaugurates “Live Operative Workshop & Instructional Course on Shoulder Joint”

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager Central Railway inaugurated the “Live Operative Workshop & instructional Course on Shoulder Joint” at Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Railway Hospital, Mumbai on 4.11.2022. Dr. Rajesh Gandhi, President of Bombay Orthopaedic Society (BOS), Dr. Y.S. Ataria, Principal Chief Medical Director, Dr. Meera Arora, Medical Director, Railway Hospital, Byculla, Dr. Ashish Babhulkar, Past President of Shoulder and Elbow society of India, Dr. Neeraj Bijlani, Secretary, BOS and Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway and Railway Doctors were present.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager while addressing the gathering said about the remarkable progress made by the Department of Orthopaedics of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla, in keeping pace with the rapidly expanding frontiers of medical science and emphasized his commitment to ensure that all Departments in Byculla continue to be well supported in terms of equipment, infrastructure and trained manpower. He appreciated the need to regularly organize such Live workshops, training seminars & CMEs in Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Byculla.

Dr Rajesh Gandhi President BOS spoke about the history of Bombay Orthopaedic Society and the importance of regularly conducting training programmes such as these in well-developed Centres like the Railway Hospital, Byculla. Dr. Yashvir Singh Ataria, Dr. Meera Arora spoke at length of the remarkable progress made by the hospital with the support of the Railway administration in terms of provision of state-of-the-art equipment, infrastructure, training programmes, residency programmes and regular uninterrupted supply of implants and consumables.

Emphasis was also laid on the time bound construction of an Advanced Modular Operation Theatre Complex sanctioned at a cost of nearly Rs.20 crores for even better surgical outcomes.

This Live Operative Workshop & Instructional Course on the Shoulder joint on the 4th & 5th November 2022 is a two-day academic and skill upgradation workshop which will follow a pattern of Back-to-Basics approach with didactic lectures debating the pros and cons of Open Shoulder Surgeries versus the new gold standard of Minimally Invasive Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgeries and exposure to recent advances like Reverse Shoulder Replacements.