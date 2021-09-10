e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 02:54 PM IST

General Manager Central Railway holds review meeting of ‘Mission Zero Death’

FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway held a Joint Committee Meeting at Central Railway Headquarters to review the implementation of an action plan for reduction of death and injury due to unusual incidents on Central Railway. The members of the joint committee consist of Principal Heads of Departments of Engineering, Safety, Signal and Telecommunication, Security Departments of Railways and Transport Commissioner of Maharashtra Government.

“Mission Zero Death” was launched by Railways to control death and injury due to unusual incidents like trespass, falling down, hitting against poles etc. In this regard, the Joint committee reviewed the progress of implementation of the Action plan formulated by Divisions under the guidance of Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway. Divisional Railway Managers of all the divisions presented the efforts taken, results achieved and future course of action to reduce further the death or injury due to trespass, falling down etc.

ALSO READ

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway reviews freight performance

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 02:54 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal