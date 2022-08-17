General Manager Central Railway hoists the National Flag on the occasion of 76th Independence Day

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway hoisted the national flag on the occasion of 76th Independence Day at the Central Railway headquarters, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on August 15, 2022.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, while addressing the gathering conveyed warmest greetings to all railway personnel, their families and esteemed customers. He said that during India’s freedom struggle, railways played an important role in unification of the nation and movement of the leaders and freedom fighters. Railway premises and trains also witnessed many important events in the freedom struggle. Railwaymen have also raised the national flag in their houses as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. He informed the gathering about the achievements of Central Railway in year 2021-22 and the first four months of 2022-23.

Anil Kumar Lahoti congratulated Jayshree Purushottam Patil, Sub-Inspector RPF, Mumbai and Sunil Bhagwat Chaudhari, Assistant Sub-Inspector RPF, Jalgaon for being awarded with Indian Police Medal.

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, two of the retired railwaymen of above 75 years viz. Abbas Moontasir and Irinev Vaz, Office Superintendent were felicitated by General Manager, Central Railway.

Later Anil Kumar Lahoti and Menu Lahoti, President, Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organization inaugurated various facilities at Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla.

On this occasion, RPF dog squad displayed their skills which efficiently ensures security of passengers at platforms and in trains, a cultural program “Rashtra Watan, Sadaiva Pratam” (राष्ट्र वतन सदैव प्रथम) was presented by artistes of Central Railway Cultural Academy.

Menu Lahoti, President and other members of CRWWO, Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Principal Heads of Departments, Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, senior officers and staff of Central Railway were present on the occasion. The Independence Day celebrations was webcast live on facebook page, twitter and youtube channel of Central Railway.