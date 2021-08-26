General Manager, Central Railway Felicitates Olympic Women Hockey Players of Central Railway

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway felicitated Olympic women hockey players of Central Railway who represented the Indian Hockey Team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Vandana Kataria, Ms. Monika Malik, Ms. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and Ms.Rajini Etimarpu represented the Indian Women Hockey Team at the Olympics 2020 which recently concluded at Tokyo. Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, while addressing said that he is happy to felicitate the four players of Central Railway. He said that Central Railway will continue to encourage sports in general and hockey in particular so that more laurels are brought to the country by the players. Sports stadiums and facilities for sports persons are given top priority and coaches will be provided so that players are better prepared to face the challenges in future.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:03 AM IST