General Manager Central Railway conducts Annual Inspection of Lonavala – Pune - Daund Section

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway conducted the annual inspection of Lonavala – Pune – Daund section of Pune Division recently. He along with the Principal Heads of Departments from the Headquarters took detailed stock of the functioning of passenger facilities, technical aspects of various operational systems etc.

Lahoti began the inspection from Lonavala with high-speed trial run of 120kmph between Lonavala and Talegaon. At Talegaon he inspected the station, circulating area, vertical garden and Traction sub-station. He inspected the new booking office and the live training module and repair centre of the Signal and Telecommunications Department. Lahoti inspected a curve between Dehu Road and Akurdi stations and interacted with the trackmen Unit. A HRMS booklet was also released by the General Manager.

The General Manager inspected Over Head Equipment and Traction Distribution Depot at Akurdi, and Gang inspection where they displayed a drill, dedicated Video Surveillance System and its centralised networking at Chinchwad and Pimpri stations, inspected New Foot Overbridge at Chinchwad, the Railway colony and Integrated Power Supply room etc. at Chinchwad station. He also inaugurated the Track Machine Rest Room, Colony playground at Chinchwad station. Appreciating the Dog show presented by the Railway Protection Force. Tree plantation was also held by the hands of the General Manager and other principal heads of departments at Chinchwad.

Lahoti inaugurated the rooftop solar power plants at Pune, Shivajinagar, Khadki and Pimpri stations through web link and inspected Sangam Bridge in Pune and level crossing No.7 between Loni and Uruli station. He also conducted a speed trial of 130 kmph between Uruli and Patas.

At Uruli the General Manager inspected the Yard, Relay Room, Rajbhasha pradarshini and technical exhibition by Engineering department, facade improvement work etc. and inaugurated Departmental Question Bank, TA module and centralised pass system etc. He also witnessed a demo of telecom Apps.

Lahoti also inaugurated safety related circulars and bulletin on board while conducting speed run trials between Uruli and Patas. At the Ghorpadi Coaching Maintenance Complex he took the stock of a well-equipped running room and IT cell.

During the inspection, the General Manager met representatives of various Passenger Associations, Employees' organizations, etc. During the inspection, he also assured to solve their problems by interacting with the employees at various places. The officers and employees who did remarkable work were honoured with cash prizes. At Pune the General Manager interacted with Press and Media.

During the inspection, Divisional Railway Manager Renu Sharma, Principal Heads of Departments from Headquarters, Branch officers of Pune Division were present.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 04:59 PM IST