General Manager, Central Railway addresses Sr DCMs’ Conference

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway addressed the Senior Divisional Commercial Managers’ Conference at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai on June 16, 2022. Mani Jit Singh, Principal Chief Commercial Manager also addressed the Heads of Departments, Sr. Divisional Commercial Managers of 5 Divisions of Central Railway and other Commercial Officers present at the Conference.

The General Manager in his address congratulated the Commercial Team for receiving the Commercial Shield 2021-22 and for registering the highest ever Non-Fare Revenue over Indian Railways, highest ever Ticket Checking Revenue both over Zonal and Indian Railways and the highest ever Parcel Revenue over Central Railway.

In his keynote address to the Commercial Team he said that the team should not rest on past laurels and should gear up to better its own performance. They were advised to give attention to drawing up action plans to meet targets and realise targeted revenue; identifying additional Goods Sheds and develop the same through PPP model; implementation of Parcel Management System at all major stations; taking adequate steps to lease maximum SLRs and VPs through e-auction; implementation of e-auction policy for commercial revenue and Non Fare Revenue contracts by all Divisions to maximize revenue and reduce idling of assets; Converting all cleaning contracts into activity based within the next 6 months. Special emphasis on combining different cleanliness contracts viz. Station cleaning, Watering of trains and Clean train stations to save expenditure & popularising use of mobile apps through various means