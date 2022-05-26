General Manager, Central Railway addresses Mechanical Engineers Conference

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway reviewed the performance of Workshops and train maintenance on Divisions during the Rolling Stock Unit In-charge’ Conference held on 19th-20th May 2022. Shri. A. K. Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Heads of Rolling Stock Department, Chief Workshop Managers of Matunga, Parel, Sanpada, Kurduwadi Workshops and Senior Divisional Mechanical and Electrical Engineers from Mumbai, Pune, Bhusaval, Nagpur and Solapur Divisions heading maintenance of Mail / Express Trains, EMU suburban services and Freight trains attended the conference.

The General Manager, exhorted all Unit Heads to continue their contribution in environment and cleaning areas which has resulted in Central Railway’s winning the Indian Railway’s Environment and Cleanliness Shield this year- a rare hat-trick of wins!!. He also released a Rolling Stock Yearly Booklet 2021-22 with B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager and A.K. Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer. Stepping up of High Speed Vehicle carrier coaches (NMGH-S), LHB coach and bogie overhaul at Matunga, wagon out turn at Kurduwadi, overhaul of EMU coaches at Sanpada and various technical and managerial issues were discussed during the conference.