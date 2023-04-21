General Manager along with Central Railway Officials meet Members of Parliament of Mumbai Division

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway, along with Principal Head of the Departments & Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai, met Members of Parliament at “Chintan” Conference Hall, Central Railway Headquarters Building on 19.04.2023.

Members of Parliament Arvind Sawant, Manoj Kotak and Hemant Godse discussed various issues about development works on Mumbai division, passenger amenities, station improvement schemes, infrastructure works and various other issues on Railways with General Manager, Central Railway and other officers.

Earlier, the General Manager welcomed the Members of Parliament with shawl and Shrifal. In his welcome address, Lalwani commended their cooperation and motivation in completing the projects and further said under their guidance will serve the esteemed passengers with better amenities.

Rajnish Kumar Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai division, gave a presentation on achievements of Mumbai division.

Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Vivek Kumar Gupta, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), Rajesh Arora, Principal Chief Engineer, Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, D Y Naik, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, N P Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, AK Shrivastav, Principal Chief Signal & Telecom Engineer, Ajoy Sadany, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, Sunil Kumar, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Smt.Niva Singh, Principal Financial Adviser Central Railway, Rajnish Kumar Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Central Railway, Subhash Chand Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, MRVC, Saket Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Central Railway, and Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway were also present in the meeting.

P K Chaturvedi, Deputy General Manager Central Railway conducted the proceedings of the meeting.