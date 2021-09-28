Gender Sensitization Seminar held by RPF, CR Mumbai division

Railway Protection Force, Mumbai Division of Central Railway conducted Gender Sensitization seminar for its Railway Employees recently at Chhtarapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Auditorium. This Seminar is organized as part of the Raising Day Celebrations.

Guest Speaker on the occasion was Dr. Shamim Meghani Modi, Ph.D, Chairperson, Centre for Law and Society School of Law, Rights and Constitutional Governance, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. Dr. Shamim spoke extensively on Gender Sensitivity and encouraged the participants to be sensitive to the ways people think about gender. On the occasion Ajoy Sadany, Principal Chief Security Commandant, Central Railway and Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai also addressed the gathering. Around 200 lady participants attended this programme including 100 lady RPF staff & officers, 80 lady Railway employees & around 20 lady GRP officials.

This programme co-ordinated by Jitendra Srivastava, Sr. DSC, RPF, Mumbai. Ajoy Sadany, Principal Chief Security Commandant, Central Railway, Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai, Asharaf. K. K, Chief Security Commandant, Central Railway, Sumant Deulkar, Additional Divisional Railway Manager and other Railway Officials were present.

RPF celebrated its Raising Day on 20th Sept 2021 and is organizing various activities, such as Swachata Abhiyan, blood donation camp, Seminars, debates, discussions, Family meet, Sports/Games activities, Cultural programs etc during the course of the week.

