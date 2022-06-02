Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel), SJVN administers pledge on World No Tobacco Day

Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel), SJVN administered pledge on “World No Tobacco Day” to all the employees of SJVN at Corporate Office, Shimla. This year the theme of World No Tobacco Day is Tobacco: Threat to Environment.

Kapur addressing the employees emphasised that for any organization or society to progress, Health was of prime significance and Worldwide over eight million are killed every year by adverse use of tobacco. She emphasised that the youth & the working force of the Nation need to be particularly be aware of the adverse impact of tobacco on our society. This year the pledge was administered under National Swachhta Pakhwada Program, during the year long Celebration Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Kapur stated that in line with the commitment of Hon’ble Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi to generate 500 GW Energy by 2030 from Non-Fossil Sources, SJVN has reengineered it’s Business Model with Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040. Presently, SJVN has the total portfolio of around 31,500 MW and has diversified & ventured into Power Transmission and Power Trading also. In order to attain our defined targets it was most essential for our employees and their family members to follow healthy life styles and be aware of the negative impact of tobacco.