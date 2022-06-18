Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel) presides over closing ceremony of 25th Inter CPSU Carrom Tournament

Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel), SJVN presided over the Closing Ceremony of 25th Inter Central Power Sector Undertaking (CPSU) Carrom Tournament at Shimla. SJVN successfully organized the tournament under the aegis of Power Sports Control Board from 13th to 17th June 2022.

Geeta Kapur also awarded trophies, medals & certificates to the winning team members today. Speaking on the occasion Kapur said that such events not only provide an opportunity to enhance sporting skills but also provide a platform to interact, make new friends and explore new places. She further congratulated the winners and appreciated the players for exhibiting team spirit and sportsmanship during the tournament. She also appreciated the efforts of Team SJVN involved in organizing the event.

Twenty-One Teams (11 Men & 10 Women) from Ministry of Power, CEA and Nine PSUs viz REC, Powergrid, NHPC, THDC, BBMB, PFC, POSOCO, NEEPCO and SJVN are participating in the tournament. SJVN organized the Carrom Tournament in association with Uttaranchal Carrom Association. The rules of Indian Carrom Federation were followed during the tournament.

NEEPCO Team in the Men’s category and POSOCO Team in Women’s category emerged as the winners in the Team Championships. Jaya Chaudhary from Ministry of Power and R.K. Sensua, NEEPCO won the Individual Championships in the Women’s singles & Men’s singles categories respectively.

In Men’s Doubles the team of Paritosh Gupta & M.P. Chamoli from Ministry of Power emerged as winners, while Women’s Double title went to team of Manjusha and Pooja of Powergrid.