Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel) performs Bhoomi Poojan of Alternate Access Road to SJVN Corporate Headquarters

Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel), SJVN performed Bhoomi Poojan of an alternate access road from NH-5 to the company’s Corporate Headquarters at Shimla. The Bhoomi Poojan was performed in the benign presence of A.K. Singh Director (Finance) and S.P. Bansal Director (Civil). On this occasion ED (HR), S Patnaik along with other senior officers and employees of the company were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that ‘Shakti Sadan’, the company’s Corporate Office Complex is the Nerve Centre of the organisation, spread on around 40 bighas of land. The Corporate Office Headquarters, he said, has been designed and constructed with State-of-the-Art technology with a green building concept. The fully automated office complex also has a 100-KW solar energy system and a 40-KW solar water heating system besides a rain water harvesting system, he added. The office complex also uses ample sky light glasses and glass windows for natural lighting and for energy saving.

Beside the Corporate Headquarters building, a Guest House Block with Parking Facility of more than 300 vehicles, and an Auditorium block is also being constructed, Nand Lal Sharma told. This alternate approach road of around 125 meters from NH-5 to the Corporate Office complex is being constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 2.5 crore. Sharma stated that the fully developed Corporate Office Complex would enable SJVN to reap the benefits of Synergy Effects and achieve its Upgraded Shared Vision of an installed capacity of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW by the year 2040.

Presently SJVN has a portfolio of more than 16800 MW, with 2016.51 MW installed capacity and the remaining under various stages of development. The company has already established its footprints in 9 Indian states and in neighbouring countries namely Nepal & Bhutan. Celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, in the real sense, SJVN has been making rapid strides in not only power generation but also in the field of power transmission and power trading.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 01:53 AM IST