GBMS School bags third position in Interschool Competition

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 01:12 AM IST
Gopi Birla Memorial School has won the third position at the 20th edition of the Interschool Competition "We Are The World". Its students participated in 23 out of 29 events and won 15 of them in limited preparation time under the guidance of its Teachers- Umesh, Zainab, Arlene and Kashmira Shukla, Sarita N and Soraya. The school congratulated all the participants and their mentors. The school appreciated its tudent leaders - Krisha Shah, Aanya Shah, Yana Jain, Moksh Jain and Zayaan Mansuri for their effort.

