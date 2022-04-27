GBMS celebrates World Art Day

Gopi Birla Memorial School had organized an open Art event for all ages, for1400 students as well as 70 teaching staff. The Principal Dr.Veena Shrivastava, Art teacher Kashmira Shukla along with Creative Event organized teams that included the teachers Umesh, Arlene, Zainab, Sneha, Manisha, Fatima and Diana. Innovative and creative ideas were colourfully expressed! The event was thoroughly enjoyed by one and all.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 03:45 PM IST