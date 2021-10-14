GAIL’s Hawa Badlo initiative launches School Warriors 2.0 contest

Under its clean air initiative Hawa Badlo, GAIL (India) Limited has launched the second edition of School Warriors contest for creating awareness against air pollution amongst students and the school community, including parents and teachers.

The School Warriors 2.0 contest aims at connecting with school students who are currently at health risks due to constant rise in pollutants in the air. Through the online Hawa Badlo School Warriors 2.0 contest, the students will be given a chance to showcase their creative views on air pollution by uploading short videos, art forms, essays with ideas and their corrective suggestions against air pollution which can be submitted digitally on the School Warriors 2.0 microsite. (http://schoolwarrior2.changetheair.org/).

The participants can also plant saplings and upload pictures of them taking care of the plants. The entries can be uploaded till November 20, 2021 and the best entries will win prizes in various categories.

The first edition of School Warriors contest had more than five million reach on digital platforms. The contest got around 3,000 entries from across India.

The Hawa Badlo initiative is in line with the environmental responsibility of GAIL which is an integral part of its vision statement. It aims at improving the air quality with collective societal effort to bring substantial change in the quality of air for better environment and better lives.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 05:53 PM IST