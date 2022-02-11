GAIL’s Annual Report for 2020-21 wins ‘Gold Shield’ in ICAI Awards for Excellence in Financial Reporting

GAIL (India) Limited’s Annual Report and Financial Statement for the year ended 31st March 2021 has won the ‘Gold Shield’ in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Awards for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 2020-21.

R K Jain, Director (Finance), GAIL received the award on behalf of the company from Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space.

The award, in the Category XI – Public Sector Entities of ICAI Awards for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the year 2020-21, was given after reviewing the accounting practices adopted by participating enterprises while preparing their financial statements, the policies adopted for disclosure, and presentation of financial statements, among other information contained in the annual report. On the basis of degree of compliance with Indian Accounting Standards, Accounting Standards, statutory guidelines, regulations, etc., Gold Shield, Silver Shield and Plaque are awarded to the best, second best and commendable entries respectively.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 03:17 PM IST