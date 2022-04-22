GAIL wins National Award for Excellence in Cost Management from ICAI

GAIL (India) Limited has bagged the National Award for Excellence in Cost Management from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) for the fourth consecutive year.

The award, presented by Piyush Goyal, Minister, Commerce & Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution, was received on behalf of GAIL by R K Jain, Director (Finance) and Deepak Gupta, Director (Projects) yesterday.

GAIL (as organization) got second position in the 17th National Award for Excellence in Cost Management 2019 in Manufacturing - Public Sector - Mega whereas Jamnagar Loni Pipeline (JLPL) got first position in Service Sector -Transportation and Logistics. The awards are presented annually to corporate entities in their journey towards excellence in cost management and cost management practices.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:48 PM IST