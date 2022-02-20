GAIL reaches over 60 million people through its digital initiatives in 2021

GAIL (India) Limited’s digital initiatives to spread awareness about natural gas and other clean energy sources reached a major milestone in the year 2021 with the company’s social media platforms reaching out to over 60 million people and garnering over two million new followers..

GAIL is present across social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin, Youtube and Instagram through which information about various GAIL projects of national importance, innovations, new technologies, benefits of natural gas, renewables, bio gas, hydrogen, etc. are shared with followers regularly.

GAIL also uses social media for its award winning initiative ‘Hawa Badlo’, which spreads awareness about the harmful effects of air pollution and ways to fight the menace. This initiative has been actively working towards educating the Indian masses against air pollution through events, short films, videos, contests etc. Videos and short films made under this initiative have been appreciated by other countries as well.

To connect with its followers, GAIL had carried out the various digital initiatives:

#Green Ride – Ek Pahal Swachh Hawa ki Ore – In December 2021, GAIL partnered with fitness icon Milind Soman, who took a 1,400 km long journey from Mumbai to Delhi by cycling and using greener transportation to raise awareness against air pollution.

#School Warriors 2.0 - GAIL (India) Limited launched the second edition of School Warriors contest for creating awareness against air pollution amongst students and the school community, including parents and teachers who are currently at health risks due to constant rise in pollutants in the air

#TheEarthWeShare - GAIL (India) Limited held a painting competition to connect with youth and environment enthusiast to spread the importance of environment & biodiversity

#EnergizingLowCarbonFuel - Emphasized the use and adoption of clean energy options toward decreasing carbon footprints

#SpreadingEnergyofHappiness - Showcased how cleaner and efficient natural gas improves the quality of life workers in the Industry & homemakers at homes and facilitates cleaner and affordable transportation

#StrongerTogether - This initiative helped to fight back the pandemic together for a better future.

The digital media platforms were also used for employee engagement initiatives such as #HumKadam, #HainTaiyarHum & #RukJaanaNahin which showcased the resilience of GAILians during the tough Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:13 PM IST