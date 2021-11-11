GAIL presents photography competition on environmental awareness

As part of its commitment towards raising awareness for sustainable and environment friendly lifestyle, GAIL (India) Limited has partnered for a unique and exciting Photography competition ‘The Earth We Share’ which focuses on Environment and biodiversity. As a responsible corporate, GAIL has been pursuing sustainable practices to generate long-term value by understanding & balancing the ecological, economic, and social environment. GAIL strives to play an important role in transitioning from polluting fuels to the cleaner Natural Gas, Renewables, Green hydrogen and other clean energies to strive for a greener and cleaner tomorrow.

GAIL has also been driving the social initiative, Hawa Badlo, to sensitize people to the harmful effects of pollution by mobilizing collective societal efforts to improve the deteriorating air quality, by encouraging sustainable and environment friendly lifestyle habits. To further its commitment towards better environmental GAIL has partnered for a unique and exciting Photography competition: The Earth We Share .

#TheEarthWeShare photography competition aims at creating awareness about Environment , Biodiversity and Sharing Space - it is about co-existence. The competition is open for participation for Teens and adults (13-19 teens category) and 20+ Adults category. The entries can be shared on the link:

https://aartsmaestro.com/competition/Theearthweshare-Photography-Adults

Our Beautiful Planet Earth is home to more than just humans. Close to 9 Million Species of flora and fauna call earth their home. The well being of each one of us and The Earth, our home depends on the well being of all. The photography competition shines a light on this diversity and the need to cherish and preserve the same. All pictures submitted for the competition need to tell this story. A story of shared destiny | A story of diversity | A story of interdependence

The theme can be interpreted in many ways. It could be wildlife, flora or fauna. Or everyday stuff, happening around us - the choices we make adds up to the EARTH WE SHARE. The "Earth we Share" is as much about individual choices and responsibilities as collective action. Every square kilometer of this planet is filled with diversity. Cherishing and protecting this diversity is "The Earth We Share". Intra human interactions & choices, Human - flora / fauna interactions, all this forms a part of the theme.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 06:11 PM IST