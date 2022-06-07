GAIL organizes digital and offline awareness activities on World Environment Day

With the aim of raising awareness about the importance of living in harmony with nature, GAIL (India) Limited took up a number of activities on World Environment Day for supporting the United Nation’s Environmental Programme theme of ‘Only One Earth’.

The activities – both digital and offline were organized at the GAIL corporate office in New Delhi and across other locations. Plants were distributed to all employees across GAIL offices. Employees took a pledge by signing up to reinforce their commitment for a better environment.

An online activity was also organised for all the employees where they shared self-clicked photographs of the environment in their vicinity along with a caption and the best photographs with caption will be showcased on GAIL digital platforms.

GAIL has been playing a significant role in ‘Energizing Possibilities’ for a cleaner environment and sustainable living, with ‘Environmental Responsibility’ being one of the core elements of its vision statement. GAIL also supports its initiative ‘Hawa Badlo’, which raises awareness about problems caused due to air pollution and solutions for curbing it ensuring a greener and cleaner tomorrow.

The objective of ‘Hawa Badlo’ is to create awareness about the consequences of environmental contamination caused by human activity. It motivates the masses to inculcate friendly habits such as switching to cleaner fuels like CNG/Natural Gas, carpooling and use of public transport.