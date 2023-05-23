 GAIL organises industry meet on the theme ‘Digitalization & Cyber Security’
FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
GAIL (India) Limited on Monday organized an Industry Meet on the theme ‘Digitalization & Cyber Security’ at Noida. The event, organized with the aim of fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration, brought together experts and practitioners from diverse sectors to deliberate the challenges and opportunities presented by the digital era. Inaugurating the event, GAIL Director (Finance) Shri R K Jain said, “As digitalization increases, the risks of cyber threats and attacks on critical infrastructure continue to grow. Protecting sensitive business data, operational systems and networks from cyber threats is extremely important.” It was attended by officials from various organizations like CERT-IN, NCIIPC, IOCL, ONGC, BPCL, HPCL, OIL, NRL, DSCI, etc.

