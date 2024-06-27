GAIL opens new round for solicitation of Proposals from Start-Ups; to be open till 18th July, 2024

gailonline.com

In a bid to support the Start-Ups operating in identified focus areas, GAIL (India) Ltd, a Maharatna company and one of the leading investors among oil PSUs, plans to invest in such companies through its Start-Up initiative ‘Pankh’.

GAIL has now opened a fresh round, which is 9th round for solicitation of investment proposals from Start-Ups operating in focus areas. Details of focus areas are available on GAIL website (https://gailonline.com) under the ‘GAIL Pankh’ Section. The focus areas mainly include natural gas and its adjacencies, city gas distribution, pipeline operation and maintenance, petrochemicals, energy, renewable and alternate energy sources, energy storage, energy sector related software products, project management, nano-materials, IOT, automation and robotics, emerging mobility, data mining, environment, health, social, safety and security, etc.

The start-ups that are interested in equity investment from GAIL can apply through link ‘GAIL Pankh’ on GAIL website https://gailonline.com. The current Solicitation Round will remain open from 19th June, 2024 to 18th July, 2024.