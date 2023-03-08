GAIL launches first of its kind incubation cell to nurture entrepreneurial skills of spouses of employees

In a unique attempt to nurture the entrepreneurial skills of spouses of its employees, GAIL (India) Limited today launched an incubation cell which is first of its kind in the industry to educate them about the start-up environment and provide mentorship, training and assistance with the necessary tools to begin their own ventures.

Christened ‘GAIL Abha’, the initiative was launched today, a day ahead of International Women’s Day, by Shakun Gupta, the first lady of GAIL and Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL in presence of R K Jain, Director (Finance), Deepak Gupta, Director (Projects), Ayush Gupta, Director (HR) and their spouses.

GAIL attracts employees of high caliber and most often, their spouses are also professionally qualified and talented. However, the presence of GAIL townships mostly at remote locations offers very little scope for such talented lot to utilize and exhibit their strengths and find suitable professional engagements. While addressing this need, ‘GAIL Abha’ is expected to enable the spouses of employees to have a professionally satisfying experience and contribute to the economy and society in a positive way.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Kumar Gupta said, “This platform will help the spouses of our employees to realise their potential and capabilities and fulfil their dreams of being engaged in some professional or entrepreneurial venture.”

Ayush Gupta, Director (HR) said, “GAIL has launched its unique Incubation Programme - a five layered program spread over 30 weeks, with the objective to build their ideas into flourishing businesses.”

The initial weeks will focus on entrepreneurial workshops and bootcamps which will encourage participants to build ideas and evaluate their value proposition. The best ideas will be shortlisted through presentations which will be followed by rigorous 21 weeks of building ideas to business. During this period, fortnightly hand-holding sessions will be conducted and mentorship and assistance on seed-funding, registration of firm, facilitations like Startup India Seed Fund etc. will be done.