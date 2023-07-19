GAIL, LanzaTech Enter Strategic Partnership to Explore Biorecycling Carbon Waste into Fuels and Chemicals

GAIL (India) Limited, India’s largest natural gas company and LanzaTech Global, Inc., USA, an innovative carbon capture and utilization (“CCU”) company that converts waste carbon into products that people use in their daily lives, have entered a partnership to explore innovative technology solutions that advance GAIL’s Net Zero 2040 goals and have the potential to support wider decarbonization applications globally.

GAIL and LanzaTech will explore setting up a pilot scale CO2 capture and conversion project that has the potential to be a role model for converting CO2 into useful materials instead of emitting it to the atmosphere. Combining LanzaTech’s carbon capture and utilization technology with GAIL’s renewable H2 and CO2 gas streams, the project will enable resource utilization where the building blocks of everyday consumer goods viz. Fuel, Packaging and Clothing can be made from biorecycled material instead of virgin fossil fuel.

"The possibilities coming out of this collaboration with LanzaTech are very promising and significant to improving our carbon footprint,” said Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL. “Using LanzaTech's cutting-edge technology will enhance our environmental stewardship and open up new avenues for driving sustainability across our operations.”

"Waste CO2 can be used to make the things we need,” said Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, LanzaTech’s CEO and Board Member of the US-India Strategic Partnership. “By combining LanzaTech's expertise in carbon recycling with GAIL's commitment to reducing emissions and implementing renewable projects, this project has the potential to turn CO2 from an environmental liability to a value added product. CO2 can be the raw material of the future, enabling fossil carbon to stay underground. We look forward to launching our collaboration with GAIL to make this vision a reality.”

LanzaTech’s CCU technology works like a brewery: proprietary bacteria consume carbon-rich pollution from industrial facilities and convert it into CarbonSmart™ chemicals to create rubber, plastics, synthetic fibers, and fuels. These materials form the building blocks for consumer products such as clothing, laundry detergent, and sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”). LanzaTech’s technology platform is designing a future where consumers can continue using indispensable products they use every day without depending on materials derived from virgin fossil fuels. Such products are expected to be well accepted by climate conscious consumers even at premium.

Through this collaboration, GAIL and LanzaTech aim to set new benchmarks in carbon utilization, providing a compelling model for utilization of CO2 gas streams that would otherwise be emitted as greenhouse gases. The partnership between GAIL and LanzaTech Global Inc. is a milestone achievement in GAIL’s broader energy transition to reach Net Zero and their pursuit of sustainable development.

