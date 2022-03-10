GAIL celebrates gender equality on International Women’s Day

Inspired by the United Nations which is observing International Women’s Day on the theme ‘gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’, GAIL (India) Limited marked the day today by celebrating its women employees who are driving the change.

Along with its initiative #NewEnergy to drive #NewIndia forward, GAIL launched a video #SheDrivesChange on its social media platforms showcasing woman playing multifarious roles in their daily lives and consistently striving to bring positive change and energy around her activities.

The event saw an active participation of employees, where GAIL employees enthusiastically participated by writing messages on board on women’s contribution and their significant role in personal and professional lives. #SheDrivesChange was also promoted on digital platforms of GAIL through posts and video contents.

GAIL aims at empowering its employees as its best resources and believes that women can play multiple roles with #NewEnergy while #EnergizingPossibilities every day.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:31 PM IST