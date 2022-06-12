GAIL celebrates ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by holding plantation drives

As part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) celebrations, GAIL (India) Limited participated in a mega plantation drive carried out by Central Public Sector Enterprises across the country.

With the aim of raising awareness about the importance of living in harmony with nature, GAIL carried out plantation drives at its Pata and Vijaipur townships as well as other locations. As part of this, 2,500 were planted in Pata (Uttar Pradesh) and 1,600 across Vijaipur township areas (Madhya Pradesh) alone. Manoj Jain, CMD, GAIL and Deepak Gupta, Director (Projects) were also present on the occasion in the enthusiastic participation of GAIL employees in the plantation drive at Vijaipur to commemorate AKAM.

Banners and communications were also displayed at prominent locations in these places to create awareness among the employees and other stakeholders. Plants were distributed to all employees across GAIL offices during World Environment Day.

The CPSEs are planting 75,000 saplings across locations such as their townships, residential colonies, offices, production units, etc as part of the AKAM drive.

GAIL is India’s leading natural gas company with diversified interests across the natural gas value chain of trading, transmission, LPG production & transmission, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals, city gas, E&P, etc. GAIL has been playing a significant role in ‘Energizing Possibilities’ for a cleaner environment and sustainable living, with ‘Environmental Responsibility’ being one of the core elements of its vision statement.