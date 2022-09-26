G. Ravisankar assumes charge as Director (Finance) of POWERGRID

G. Ravisankar has assumed the charge of Director (Finance) of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna CPSU of Government of India. Prior to this, he was working as Executive Director (Finance) at POWERGRID.

He played a pivotal role in digitization of finance functions, establishment of bill processing hubs and ERP implementation and development. An accomplished technocrat, he has post qualification experience of 32 years, serving predominantly in POWERGRID (after a brief stint in NLC India Limited) in Construction office, Substations, Regional Headquarters and Corporate Centre located in various parts of India. He has a vast experience in key finance functions viz. Resource Mobilisation, Budgeting, Financial Reporting, Commercial, Works Accounting and Retiral Benefits Fund Management.

He also led his team in Business Simulation Competitions and won laurels in National Management Games Championship, besides qualifying the Asian Championship to participate in the Global Management Contest representing India.

He is a Mathematics Graduate from University of Madras and is a Cost Accountant from The Institute of Cost Accountants of India. He has done Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management and Post Graduate Diploma in Materials Management from Annamalai University.